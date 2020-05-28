As social distancing restrictions have been relaxed statewide, several Prestonsburg restaurants are taking a slow approach to reopening.
Restaurants and businesses were permitted to reopen at 33 percent capacity on Friday, May 22, and several businesses in Prestonsburg opted to continue offering only curbside services and other means of service.
Prestonsburg Tourism reports that customers are asked to call and make reservations if they want to dine-in at The Brickhouse, Dairy Cheer, Double Kwik, El Azul Grande, El Rodeo Grande, McDonalds on Village Drive, Taco Bell, and Wendy's. Reservations are also requested for outdoor-only seating at Subway and Made to Crave.
Restaurants are also offering the following services:
Drive-through services
Arby's, Dairy Cheer, Dairy Queen, Hardees, KFC, McDonalds, Taco Bell, Wendy's Double Kwik and Subway.
Curbside pickup
The Brickhouse, City Perk, Dairy Cheer, El Azul Grande, El Rodeo Grande, The Fountain Pizzaria, Giovanni's, Hoberts Pizzaria, Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, Little Ceasar's, Made to Crave, Peking, Pig in a Poke, Roma's Italiano Cucina, Sandy's, Speedy's Dairy Bar and Sugar Magnolia's.
Delivery
Fountain Pizzeria, Giovanni's, Hobart's Pizzeria, Made to Crave, Pig in a Poke, Speedy's Dairy Bar and Sugar Magnolia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.