At the latest Prestonsburg City Utilities Commission meeting, on May 24, discussion was held concerning the backup generator at the Prestonsburg Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“PCUC staff and EVAPAR, a provider of power generation systems, were performing a routine generator system load bank test on the emergency backup generator at the Prestonsburg Wastewater Treatment Plant,” said Utilities Superintendent Brian Music.
Music said it was during this test that the generator experienced a significant failure while operating on natural gas.
“This generator runs on diesel and once it reaches half capacity, it switches over to natural gas,” said Music. “They did a load test for 600kVA for around two hours, brought it down and let it cool, switched it to automatic and brought it back up to half capacity, and experienced system failure.”
“At this time the cause is unknown,” said Music. “PCUC is working to determine the extent of the damage and how to resolve the issue.”
Music also said the commission does maintain a mobile backup generator in the event of a power outage to allow continued operation of the plant in an emergency situation.
Prestonsburg City Utilities Commission meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Water Utility office. All meetings are open to the public.