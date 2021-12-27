HAZARD — Recently, Jamie Nickles, owner of H&D Heating Supply in Perry County, along with his employees, have begun making large-scale nutcracker figures out of scrap metal for the holidays.

“At first it was kind of requested by my wife. She saw it on DIY,” said Nickles, stating his wife saw the idea and wanted to make the project for their yard. Nickles said they looked at different materials to use on the project because he didn't want to build something that would get destroyed by dogs or weather.

One day, Nickles said, a man came in with a load of scrap duct work and ask if they were interested, and he saw some sidewalk take-offs and thought they looked like boots so he got the idea to make the figures for his wife out of scrap metal. Nickles said he started out wanting a seven feet tall figure, but made it eight feet tall upon completion.

Nickles said he is happy with how the project turned out, and said he is even making more for other people.

“It's turned out pretty good,” said Nickles. H&D, he said, will be making two 10-foot ones for the courthouse, along with two small ones for a community member.

The figures, he said, are something he hopes to do again next year, but will be doing pre-sales in the summer to allow for more time to shop for materials and work on them.

“Something I'd like to do next year because a lot of people seem interested in them, thought about trying to do pre-sales in June-July because the price of metal has gone up so much,” said Nickles.

For more information, contact Nickles at H&D Heating Supply.