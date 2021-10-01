A Floyd woman was charged in Floyd District Court recently after she was allegedly found to be in illegal possession of a Java Macaque primate.
According to a citation in the case written by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Resources Officer John Fields, officers with both the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police had documented the animal in the 4th Street, Harold, residence of Leah Susan Johnson, 55, on previous visits to the residence.
Fields wrote that, upon arrival, he could see the primate through a window near the front door.
The animal, the citation said, was being kept in a large cage in Johnson’s residence.
Fields wrote that the primate was seized and turned over to the Department of Fish and Wildlife to be sent to a primate rescue facility.
Johnson was charged with propagation and holding of wildlife without a permit and was cited into court.