Petition to rename a Kentucky park in honor of Loretta Lynn goes to Frankfort

Loretta Lynn was a monumentally successful artist who carried her Kentucky roots with her everywhere she went. Now, fans are asking Kentucky to honor her legacy by naming a park in her hometown after the incredible country star.

Rick Cornett, president of the Loretta Lynn fan club, said a group of fans started an online petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn Paintsville Lake State Park. The petition began, Cornett said, shortly following Loretta’s death in October.

The petition, according to Cornett, has gained almost 25,000 signatures.

State Senator Robin Webb has taken the petition and drafted a bill, Cornett said, to officially rename the park in Loretta Lynn’s honor.

Peggy Lynn, Loretta Lynn’s daughter, said her momma would be “tickled to death” to know the people of Kentucky wished to honor her in this way.

“It would be an incredible honor,” said Peggy. “She carried Kentucky with her no matter where she was, it was important to her; she was proud to be a coal miner's daughter.”

Loretta Lynn was born and raised in Butcher Holler, Van Lear. She has stated in her autobiography that Butcher Holler was the most important part of her life.

Loretta Lynn spent a lot of time on Butcher Holler, Peggy said, but she also loved Paintsville and Pikeville. Those were the “hot spots,” she said.

Renaming the park, Cornett said, would mean a lot to fans, as Loretta Lynn was an inspiration to millions of people and always shared her Kentucky pride.

Her career was, without question, one of the biggest and most successful in the world of entertainment, Cornett said.

According to Cornett, some of her accomplishments include: Most awarded woman in country music history, the first female millionaire in country music, the first woman in country music to chart of 50 top-10 hits, the first living entertainer to have a major motion picture of their life, the first woman in country music to be a headliner with her own band and bus and more hall of fame inductions than any other woman in music history.

Cornett went on to say Loretta Lynn released 60 studio albums and charted top-ten album for seven consecutive decades.

Loretta Lynn is a towering example of working-class pride in the coal fields of Kentucky and the Appalachian Mountains, Cornett said, and renaming the park would be an honor to her.

“It would be an overwhelming honor to Loretta,” said Cornett. “It’s more than deserved; she sustained a 60 year career, she is one of the largest musical icons in all of pop culture.”

Cornett went on to say Loretta Lynn’s “rags to riches” story inspired many and continues to do so.

“She’s a beacon of inspiration to people from poverty, lack of education,” said Cornett, “that you can get better, you can rise above it all.”

Renaming the park, Cornett said, would be a lasting legacy with Loretta Lynn’s name for future generations to see, enjoy and experience.

“Loretta took Butcher Holler with her around the world with great pride,” said Cornett. “It’s time we give back to her.”

Peggy Lynn said renaming the park would be an incredible honor, as her mom was always so proud to be from Kentucky and loved her hometown very much.

“I really hope they consider it,” said Peggy. “I know mom is just smiling over this.”