On March 4, Big Sandy Community and Technical College announced that it would be partnering with the Floyd County School System and the Mountain Arts Center in order to provide juniors and seniors who attend Prestonsburg High School the opportunity to participate in a new audio production course.
According to the press release, the new dual credit course, Audio Production I, will be taught at PHS and the MAC and is gateway course to new BSCTC certificates in audio, video and theatre production. Students who enroll in the course will be introduced to basic technical skills, recording equipment and vocabulary for audio productions. The press release said that students will also develop skills in evaluation and listening to audio recordings, and utilize industry software for audio recording and editing.
“There is a recording industry being established right here in eastern Kentucky where great musical talent lives," MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell said. "We are supplying the studio and creating technicians that enable the music industry to thrive in our mountains.”
According to the press release, a special thanks goes to Gearheart Communications for purchasing hardware and software necessary for the course.
For more information about the audio production certificate or any upcoming opportunities, contact Joe Campbell at, jcampbell0136@kctcs.edu.
