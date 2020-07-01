A Pike County man was arrested on numerous charges June 18 after he allegedly led police on a chase that began in Floyd County and ended in Pike. The arrest came less than a week before the man was indicted on felonies related to alleged thefts in Pike County.
According to an arrest citation, Tyler Daugherty, 23, of Ky. 194 East, Majestic, caught the attention of Kentucky State Police Trooper J. Dixon when Daugherty drove through a red light at U.S. 23’s intersection with Ky. 979 in Harold. When Dixon caught up with the vehicle, the citation said, Daugherty accelerated, refused to stop and also drove through a red light at Betsy Layne.
Daugherty, the citation said, made a U-turn in the construction zone at Stanville and continued driving south on U.S. 23 at speeds reaching 94 mph.
The citation said KSP Sgt. J. Giles attempted to deploy stingers as Daugherty came back into Pike County, but Daugherty avoided them and continued south, driving into oncoming lanes of traffic. Daugherty, the citation said, turned onto Cowpen Road, nearly hitting a vehicle at the intersection in the process and continued driving on Cowpen Road, even after losing a rear tire.
Dixon wrote that Daugherty eventually bailed from the moving vehicle and ran over an embankment on foot. Pikeville Police, the citation said, assisted with a K9 unit, which was able to track Daugherty, who was taken into custody without further incident.
Daugherty was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree want endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), DUI and traffic charges.
Court documents show Daugherty pleaded not guilty to the charges before Floyd District Judge Eric Hall, who ordered him held on a $5,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for June 29.
On June 24, a Pike grand jury issued two separate indictments against Daugherty.
One indictment was related to a March 11 incident in which Daugherty allegedly stole and damaged an ATV. That indictment charges Daugherty with class D felony theft and third-degree criminal mischief.
The other charged Daugherty, as well as Devin Gearles, 26, of Ky. 194 East, Majestic, with class D felony receiving stolen property linked to a stolen 2008 Chevrolet pickup. Gearles was also charged in the indictment with class C felony receiving stolen property linked to a stolen ATV, as well as theft, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police.
