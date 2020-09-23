The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pike County man on a number of charges including kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment Sept. 22 after officers were dispatched to a domestic incident at the Martin Save A Lot in Floyd County.
According to court documents, deputies were dispatched to the Save A Lot, the arrest citation said, where they discovered the victim of the incident. The victim, according to the citation, had visible injury to her bottom lip which the arresting officer wrote did show blood.
The victim proceeded to advise law enforcement on scene that the two had been in a verbal argument regarding a birthday party, the citation said. She also informed the officers that the male subject, later identified as John Daron Collins, 23, of Red Creek Road, Pikeville, had held her against her will for two days, during which time he denied access to her phone, while also physically and verbally abusing her.
According to the citation, the female informed the officers that when the two had arrived at the store, she had attempted to get her 16-month-old baby out of the vehicle. It was then, the citation said, that Collins hit her in the mouth with a closed fist and proceeded to drive off with the infant.
Through Facebook Messenger, the citation said, Collins advised officers he did not want to go to jail and when asked if a meeting could take place to retrieve the child ,Collins informed them he was in Pike County delivering the infant to its father.
The victim, the citation said, was able to discover Collins was at a residence in Sage Allen Branch at Huesyville in Floyd County after using a app which displayed his location.
Upon reaching the residence, the citation said, Collins’ vehicle was found in the driveway. According to the citation, Collins was asked to step out of the vehicle, which he did. However, the citation said that when he was advised to put his hands behind his back, Collins began resisting arrest and struck a officer in the mouth with his shoulder, busting the arresting officer’s lip.
Collins continued to resist arrest and, according to the citation, after about a two minute struggle, he was then tased. After deploying the taser, the arresting officer wrote, Collins was placed in handcuffs. However, the citation said, Collins continued to struggle as the officers attempted to place him in the cruiser.
According to the citation, once Collins became compliant, officers began removing the taser probes from his body. When officers removed his cuffs in order to remove a probe that was not accessible, the citation said, Collins proceeded to attempt to flee. He was then brought back down to the ground as he continued to struggle and was subdued by chemical spray to his eyes, the citation said.
Collins was placed in the cruiser, the citation said. The infant with whom Collins had driven off was discovered in his vehicle in good health and was returned to her mother at the FCSO Dispatch.
According to court documents, Collins was lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of kidnapping, third-degree escape, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and menacing.
Records show Collins pleaded not guilty to the charges Sept. 23 before Floyd District Judge Eric D. Hall, who ordered him held in the jail on a $25,000 cash bond.
