PIKEVILLE — A Pike County veteran is making history as he has stepped into leadership of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Department of Kentucky.

During the organization’s annual convention held this past weekend, Nathan Sesco of Pikeville stepped into the role of state commander of the organization, marking two firsts.

Sesco is the first state commander to be a veteran of the Iraq War and is the first person from Pike County to lead the state organization.

Sesco said it is an honor to lead the organization, especially as the VFW is in a time of transition and growth.

“All the years I’ve been in the VFW, I’ve heard, ‘The VFW is dying,’” he said. “Now, they’re turning over that reins to younger veterans.”

While the organization is moving into the future, Sesco said, its roots run deep to post World War I when the organization filled the gap that was not filled until the creation of Veterans Administration in 1930.

“We are the original VA,” he said. “We are the advocates.”

Key among the advocacy work the VFW is doing at the national level, Sesco said, is the PACT Act, a piece of legislation which has been approved by the U.S. Senate and is before the U.S. House awaiting approval.

The PACT Act would ensure that all veterans who are exposed to hazardous materials during their service would receive healthcare and other resources related to their exposure, much as has been done with Vietnam-era veterans who were exposed to “Agent Orange.”

Other advocacy efforts, Sesco said, are focused on local and state veterans issues.

However, he said, one of his biggest jobs will be ensuring the survival and vitality of the state’s VFW posts, something that has become even more important as new generations of war veterans are taking over leadership.

“I will travel the state, making sure that all posts are doing what the VFW is supposed to be doing,” Sesco said.