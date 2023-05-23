A Pike County teacher was recently recognized for his years of dedication to finding new and innovative ways to teach his students.

Dr. Haridas Chandran, teacher at Belfry High School, was featured in the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence’s Meaningful Diploma Series.

According to Brigitte Blom, president of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, the Meaningful Diploma Series highlights educators who incorporate durable skills into their curriculum, providing students with skills they’ll need to enter the workforce upon graduation.

Durable skills, Blom said, include skills such as communication, teamwork, critical thinking and goal-setting.

These skills, Blom said, are skills that are not often thought about when parents and community leaders think about education.

“How we communicate with others, how we work with one another, how we set goals for ourselves both personally and professionally, those are the things that truly set our students up for success,” said Blom. “Coupled with the content mastery that we usually think about with education.”

The Prichard Committee recently released a report finding 76 percent of jobs across Kentucky are looking for at least one durable skill; more than 50 percent of jobs across the state are looking for at least two durable skills.

“Employers are saying we’re looking for these skills, we want these skills in the workforce,” said Blom. “So the response form educators should be, ‘ we’re stepping up to the plate, we’re helping students develop these skills.’”

It is also important, Blom said, for students to know they are developing these skills.

Chandran has gone above and beyond to incorporate these skills into his curriculum, Blom said, and she is excited to see him in action before his retirement at the end of this year.

“We are inspired by the way he supports his students, not only around mathematics and reading proficiency, but scientific inquiry,” said Blom. “And how the learning environment he’s set up helps students develop durable skills.”

Blom said another reason the Prichard Committee is so inspired by Chandran is because of his dedication to continue his own education and bring new ways to learn into the classroom.

“He does this not only for himself, but for what he can bring back to his students,” said Blom. “So, making sure they know the cutting edge in what’s happening.”

Chandran said he uses his free time to continue his education because he loves to learn.

“I love it,” said Chandran. “I want to learn more.”

Blom said Chandran is setting an example of what the Prichard Committee hopes educators across the state will aspire to do.

“The outcomes that he is realizing for students with the combination of content mastery and durable skills is setting them up for success,” said Blom. “And it’s an example of what we want to see teachers all across the state do.”

To learn more about the Meaningful Diploma Series, visit, www.prichardcommittee.org.