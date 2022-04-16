A Pike County woman was sentenced to 120 days behind bars in Floyd District Court on April 5, which, according to Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley, was the harshest penalty he has seen for a first-offense DUI in his 26 years as county attorney.

Stephanie Goff, 37, of Winnwright Road, Pikeville, was originally arrested on the night of Dec. 2, after, police said, she drover her Chevrolet Malibu in the wrong direction on U.S. 23 near Ivel forcing two motorists off the roadway. One of those motorists was Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball.

According to the arrest citation, Ball was on patrol in the Ivel community traveling southbound when he observed Goff’s vehicle traveling northbound across the median and entered the wrong way of travel. Ball and an unknown motorist took immediate evasive action to avoid a head on collision.

Ball activated his emergency lights, and caught up to Geoff’s vehicle as she pulled into the Ivel Double Kwik. Goff drove between the gas pumps before stopping in front of the entrance to the station, the citation said.

As Ball approached Goff’s vehicle, he wrote, she rolled up her window. Once out of the car, Ball noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Goff. According to the arrest citation, she stated she had drank two 24-ounce beers. Trooper Ball attempted to have Goff perform field sobriety tests. However, he wrote, she was unable to safely perform the tests due to her intoxication level.

Ball transported Goff to the Prestonsburg Police Department for a breath test, which indicated she had a blood alcohol level of 0.269, more than three times the .08 level at which someone is considered to be driving while intoxicated under Kentucky law.

Bartley presented the case to a jury, which included three charges; one count of first-offense DUI and two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment. The jury, Bartley said, deliberated for only 20 minutes before returning its guilty verdicts on all three charges.

Goff denied driving the wrong way on U.S. 23, despite the jury seeing evidence of Trooper Ball’s dash cam video that captured the entire incident. Bartley said he believes having the video evidence was a major factor in the jury’s decision. All together, Bartley said, Goff was sentenced to 120 days in jail and $1,300 in fines.

“These are the kind of cases that happen probably more frequently than the average person knows, but it’s so unusual to be able to have that video evidence, he said, adding it was a miracle no one was hurt, or worse, in the incident. “It was a pure miracle in this case that it didn’t happen, and by the grace of God, that you had a state police officer right there, with a video camera rolling and was able to stop her almost instantly, or we may have very well have had a case involving a fatality.”

Bartley also praised the work of Assistant Floyd County Attorney Beth Shortridge for preparing the case for trial. It takes countless hours to prepare the necessary paperwork and motions to go to trial, Bartley said.

“From the very beginning we prepared this case to be tried. I stand up in that courtroom and do all that talking, and some people would say that’s getting to the glory, of course, preparing that case really comes down to this young lady right here who deserves all that credit,” Bartley said of Shortridge. “Beth (Shortridge) and I agreed, these are the kinds of cases we need to try because we need to see what jurors in Floyd County think about this type of activity. I think the jury sends a strong message there. Not just to (Goff), but I think to everyone out there. If you’re going to have this type of conduct, you have to stand responsible for your own actions.”