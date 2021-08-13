PIKEVILLE — A Prestonsburg woman was arrested on several charges, including child endangerment, after allegedly being found shoplifting at the Pikeville Walmart Supercenter.

According to the arrest citation written by Pikeville Police Officer Nicholas Taylor, at 5:38 p.m., on Aug. 7, he was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a male shoplifter in the store’s loss prevention office. Taylor, the citation said, learned that the male subject had a female with him who was observed concealing items in her purse, but they were only able to stop the male.

The man, Taylor wrote, called his wife, Mindy Robinson, 42, of South Roberts Drive, and asked her to return to the store and speak with Taylor and loss prevention.

Robinson, the citation said, returned to the store and pulled in to the parking lot with her five-year-old stepdaughter.

Robinson denied stealing anything from Walmart but a search of her purse revealed items stolen from the store in addition to a quantity of the prescription drug gabapentin not in its prescription container.

Taylor wrote that he also searched Robinson’s vehicle, in which he found a black box with a small plastic bag inside containing a crystal-like substance and straws cut to an inch in length which had a residue inside. The citation said Taylor also found a purple box in the vehicle which contained small plastic bags with a crystal-like substance inside, as well as a plastic container with gabapentin and bupenorphine inside.

Robinson was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container, endangering the welfare of a minor and third-degree burglary.