A Floyd County woman was arrested after, Pikeville Police allege, she brought her three-year-old child into Pikeville Medical Center overdosing on the drug buprenorphine.

According to the arrest citation in the case, in the afternoon hours of Oct. 3, Pikeville Police Officer Kevin Johnson was dispatched to a complaint at Pikeville Medical Center reporting that a three-year-old child had ingested drugs and possibly overdosed.

Upon arrival, the citation said, officers made contact with Miranda Lynn Garrett, 24, of Cracker Bottom Road, Garrett, the citation said, advised that her husband had stopped by to visit her and the children and that the child may have gotten the drugs from him.

Garrett, the citation said, said she observed the child vomiting on the porch of the residence and, at that time, believed the child may have eaten too much candy.

Johnson wrote that Garrett saw the child “nodding off.” At that time, the citation said, Garrett knew the child was intoxicated based on her own experiences and brought the child to Pikeville Medical Center.

Hospital staff, the citation said, advised officers that the child had overdosed on suspected drugs and had to be given Narcan in one instance. A drug test, the citation said, revealed the child had the prescription drug buprenorphine in its system.

While transporting Garrett to the Pike County Detention Center, the citation said, Garrett said “freely” several times that, it was “on her” and that it was “her fault.”

“Once she saw what she tested positive for, she knew it was on her, nobody else,” Johnson wrote in the citation.

The citation said the case will be investigated by Officer Joshua Lawson.