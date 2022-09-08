The Appalachian Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival is set to bring arts, crafts and, of course, moonshine to downtown Pikeville Sept. 8 through Sept. 10.

This year, festival goers will continue to enjoy the heritage of the mountains, the best in live performances, visual artists, food and beverages from across the region.

The festival will feature original, handcrafted works of art with an emphasis on quality craftsmanship.

Appalachian Wireless Arena Special Events Coordinator Kevin Roberts said the event is seeking local vendors from all backgrounds to join the festival.

“We are calling on local and regional vendors, crafters and artisans to set up at the festival,” Roberts said. “Bringing Appalachian culture to the festival is what the three-day event is all about. Interested vendors and artisans can fill out a call-to-artist participation form on the MMM website.”

Executive Director of Economic Development Jill Dotson Fraley said the festival was created specifically to celebrate Appalachian heritage.

“We wanted this festival to take a walk back to what Hillbilly Days was in its humble beginnings,” Fraley said. “This particular festival is meant to shine a light on our Appalachian culture and celebrate our talented local people and indulge in what they bring to the table.”

“We are special in Appalachia, and we want to celebrate our heritage and there is no better way to do that than food, drink and music,” said Fraley.

The music lineup for Sept. 8 begins at 5 p.m. on the Appalachian Wireless Arena Main Street Stage, with Kelli and Scott Robinson, followed by Johnny Pop, Dempsey and Hall, The Pastime Band and The Moondogs.

Sept. 9’s music acts begin at 2 p.m. and include Corbin Bentley, followed by Zoe Howard and Yellow Line, Blue Stone Mystic, Mirrored Image, The Swagtones, Down to the River and Burden of Proof.

The music lineup for Sept. 10 begins at noon with Pink Ladies, followed by South Bound, Tim Michaels, The Troy Carlois Band and Eddie Jenkins and the 606 Sound.

Admission to the festival is free and the event will be held rain or shine. The official hours are from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 9, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 10.