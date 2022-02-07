PIKEVILLE — Suddenlink has now amassed nearly $1 million in unpaid fines to the City of Pikeville for ongoing alleged violations of its franchise agreement, and the city is considering its legal options as it works on a new franchise agreement with Intermountain Cable, Inc.

In July 2020, the Pikeville City Commission held a public hearing and approved a resolution which found Suddenlink to be in violation of the cable television franchise agreement that it had signed with the city. The approved resolution also provided the costs of damages ($100 or $200) that the city would require Suddenlink to pay for each violation on each day they were found in violation of the agreement.

As of press time Jan. 27, Suddenlink had amassed at least $936,400 in unpaid fines to the city for these alleged violations, and its franchise agreement has expired with the city, though it has not yet been terminated.

“As of today, they haven’t bothered to cure or fix any of those violations so the fines keep on running,” Pikeville City Attorney Rusty Davis said.

Davis said Suddenlink has violated 14 sections of the franchise agreement. Some of these sections include: Showing proof of liability insurance to the city every year; posting a letter of credit in the sum of $15,000 to “secure their performance;” providing a method by which City Mayor Jimmy Carter can override the emergency notification system in case of an emergency; and maintaining that all parts of their system are in good condition.

“Based on the amount of complaints we get from the public, they’re not doing that,” Davis said. “And, they haven’t made any attempt to remedy the system and the holes so that people don’t have problems with their TV cable.”

Other sections of the agreement that Suddenlink has allegedly violated include: The requirement that the company render efficient service; make repairs promptly; maintain standards and quality of service; and interrupt service “only for a good cause and for the shortest time possible,” among others.

“The franchise says that, if you call them, they have to come out and start making repairs within 24 hours,” Davis said. “Well, they don’t do that. In fact, if you call them to see if they can come check your TV or Internet, they would probably schedule you an appointment a couple weeks out.”

Davis said that the city is currently weighing its options in terms of what its next move will be against the company, but they are cautious about terminating the agreement and filing legal proceedings right now.

“We could ask that their franchise be terminated,” Davis said. “Here’s the problem: They cover about 80 percent of the territory in the city. What would our customers do for service if we terminated their franchise?”

However, Davis said, the City of Pikeville has signed a franchise agreement with Intermountain Cable, Inc., to build high-speed fiberoptic cable networks within the city, which officials believe will help customers receive high-speed broadband.

“Intermountain is telling us that they will offer television services over the Internet at much more competitive price than Suddenlink,” Davis said. “Once there’s adequate cable service for our citizens, we probably will start proceedings.”

Representatives of Suddenlink could not be reached for comment.

Pikeville City Engineer Brad Slone said that the City of Pikeville has signed a franchise agreement with Intermountain Cable, Inc., where the city will provide the fiberoptic cable and Intermountain Cable will provide the systems to make the cable work. The first phase of the project will include 30 miles of fiberoptic cable and cover about 1,500 homes in the city, which will include downtown Pikeville, Chloe Creek, Bypass Road, etc. Then, Slone said, once that phase of the project is completed, they will move onto phases two and phase three, which will expand further out into the northern and southern areas of the city.

Currently, Slone said, Kentucky Power workers started putting up “make-ready” telephone poles around September or October, and this “make-ready” work must be completed before phase one of the project can begin. As of Jan. 31, Slone said, Kentucky Power’s work is nearly complete.

Regarding phase one of the project, Slone explained, the 30-mile coverage area will be broken into 15 different smaller areas, and coverage will be tested in those smaller areas as each one gets finished.

“We don’t want everyone in phase one to have to wait for the whole thing to be finished before they can get coverage,” Slone said. “Also, Intermountain Cable has committed to tie what they charge to a national standard so there’s some price protection for our residents.”