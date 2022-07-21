PIKEVILLE — The City of Pikeville is claiming in a lawsuit filed July 11 that the parent company of its cable TV franchisee — Suddenlink — engaged in cost-cutting measures which unfairly reduced the quality of service to communities like Pikeville.

According to the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Pikeville, the problems emerged when, in 2015, Altice S.A. entered into an agreement to acquire 70 percent of the issued and outstanding equity of Cequel III Communications, doing business as Suddenlink Communications — the city’s cable TV provider and primary internet service provider.

“This lawsuit represents years of frustration by Pikeville residents over Suddenlink’s failure to deliver services as required by the Ordinance,” said Pikeville City Attorney Russell Davis, who brought this suit in combination with The Law Firm of Linda K. Ain, The Webb Law Centre, PLLC, Talcott Franklin P.C., and Franklin Scott Conway LLP. “Our goal is to collect the amounts owed and also require Suddenlink to obey to the ordinance, which will improve Suddenlink’s service.”

On June 28, 2018, the lawsuit claims, the company gave the city notice of an internal reorganization which ultimately held “dire consequences for cable service in Pikeville.”

“Altice’s strategy is to purchase providers, like Suddenlink, that serve areas like Pikeville where few if any viable alternatives exist for phone, cable and internet service, and then engage in severe cost-cutting that significantly reduces the quality of services offered,” the lawsuit said. “Because of the dearth of alternatives, Altice also raises rates on its captive customers even as the service quality declines.”

In 2015, the lawsuit said, analysts at ING wrote in a research note that Altice was aiming for $215 million in cost savings per year at Suddenlink, while a Reuters article said, “Altice is expected to apply its usual formula at Suddenlink, namely aggressive cost cuts and attention to profit instead of volume of customers.”

“By 2017, Altice USA CEO Dexter Goei bragged that Suddenlink had taken out at least half of the targeted costs, with more cuts to come,” the lawsuit said. “‘We’re turning the screws a little more,’ Goei said, despite the facts that the low hanging cost cutting fruit had been picked and further reductions would severely impair service. At the same time, Goei crowed that Suddenlink’s 47.3 percent profit margins were the highest in the U.S. cable industry.”

Those cost savings, the lawsuit said, did not translate into “adequate service” for Suddenlink customers.

In June 2020, the lawsuit said, the city notified Altice/Suddenlink of the company’s failures to comply with certain provisions of its cable franchise ordinance.

The city then adopted a resolution stating that Suddenlink violated a city ordinance governing the city’s cable television franchise, and stating the company owed liquidated damages. As of the filing of the lawsuit, the city’s attorneys wrote, the company owes more than $1.2 million in liquidated damages, which continue to accrue daily.

In letters of response, filed as exhibits in the lawsuit, Altice Senior Director of Government Affairs Brad Ayers denied all of the city’s claims of violation of the ordinance, stating the company is in the process of performing maintenance and upgrades to its system.

“Altice is in compliance with the requirements of Sections 22(a) and 22(e) of the cable ordinance as the company keeps and maintains all parts of the system in good condition, and it maintains the technical standards and quality of service set forth in the cable ordinance,” Ayers wrote, adding that the city’s conclusions on the violations are incorrect. “With regard to service interruptions, Altice’s goal is to repair outages within four hours of it becoming known, and, where Altice fails to meet this target, the most common reason is factors that are outside the company’s control (such as power outages and fiber breaks); as a legal/regulatory matter, any claim of noncompliance that rests on incidents attributable to factors beyond the Company’s control is not actionable.”

Further, Ayers wrote, the city’s decision to enter into an agreement with InterMountain Cable which will result in the company building infrastructure to provide internet service will impact Suddenlink’s ability to invest in its Pikeville system.

“Altice is ready to compete with any entity, provided that competition is on level regulatory terms,” Ayers wrote. “However, based on reports, the city’s agreement with InterMountain Cable would result in an unlevel playing field, possibly undermining the business case for further Altice investment in the network.”

Futher, Ayers claims that the InterMountain agreement only reaches the densest and most economically profitable portion of the city without specifics on extending the network to all of Pikeville.

In Feburary 2020, when the agreement was announced, officials said the project, which was expected to cost $3.5 million funded through the city’s restaurant tax, would be undertaken in three phases, beginning in downtown and expanding outward.

“At a minimum, Altice would assume that any taxpayer-funded infrastructure would also be made available to other providers to serve city residents with robust broadband, particularly to the extent the infrastructure supports delivery of higher broadband speeds,” Ayers wrote. “While Altice remains committed to compliance with the terms of the ordinance, we urge the city to consider the impact of a taxpayer supported network available exclusively to our competitor on Altice’s network investment.”

In the response letters,

The city is asking the court to order Suddenlink to pay the liquidated damages and order the company to comply with the city’s ordinance. In addition, the city is asking for damages, including punitive damages, court costs and any other relief the court finds proper.

Davis said the city is asking any Suddenlink customers to call, (304) 344-9322, to report their experiences with the company.