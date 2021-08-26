PIKEVILLE — After nearly dying from COVID-19 and being hospitalized for more than 100 days, Lora Adkins, 39, of Robinson Creek, is sharing her harrowing experience to warn others about the risks that can come from the virus if people do not get vaccinated.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic started, Lora was already considered immunosuppressed. Due to her Multiple Sclerosis, she took a medication that severely impacted her immune system, which made her immunosuppressed and high-risk for potentially suffering poorer effects from COVID-19.

As cases surged in Pike County last winter, she, her husband Duran Adkins and their two children maintained a smaller circle of contacts in order to limit any exposure to the virus. Once their daughter, then 8 years old, became exposed to the virus and tested positive three days later, it did not take long for Lora, her husband and their other child to test positive as well. At the time, Lora and her husband were unvaccinated because they were not eligible for vaccinations yet.

“With an 8 year-old, if she’s not feeling well, you’re not going to tell her to get away from you,” Lora said. “Momma’s gonna cuddle her. About three days after our daughter tested positive, my husband, my son and I all tested positive.”

Lora tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 25, but she said she continued to work from home while she was in quarantine. However, on Feb. 7 — 12 days after she tested positive — Lora was admitted into Pikeville Medical Center. She spent a total of 116 days in the hospital between Feb. 7 and June 25, while being on a ventilator for 73 of those days, as she suffered from COVID-19 complications.

Lonely and fearful time in hospitalization

Lora said it is difficult for her to remember some of her hospitalization, due to her being sedated for most of that time. However, she said she remembers how lonely and fearful she felt while being hospitalized because her family could not come visit her for several months.

“I don’t really remember the worst parts of it, and when you’re sedated like that, your brain tries to fill in gaps,” Lora said. “I would wake up, I would have been having a dream and I would think I was somewhere else. It was scary, especially when people you knew couldn’t come visit so you’re surrounded by strangers, and there’s nobody really there to talk you down from you not knowing what’s going on.”

While on the ventilator, Lora received a breathing tube through her neck, blood transfusions, CRRT dialysis and ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which pumps and oxygenates a patient’s blood outside the body. By the time she was on ECMO, she said, her odds of survival were slim.

“One of my best friends is the chief hospitalist at PMC,” Lora said. “She told me that when I was put on ECMO — I was on ECMO for 13 days — because I asked her, ’At that point, what were the options?’ She said, ‘At that point, you either went on ECMO, or it was comfort care and you died.’ And I was 38.”

Lora and her husband Duran have been together since 1997, and he said that she has always kept him on a “straight and narrow path.” However, when she was hospitalized, he said it was difficult and scary for him to watch her go through that.

“Through all of this, for me, it was rough because I didn’t have that person I went to with my problems or that person, who I went to talk about anything, really,” he said. “I was brokenhearted in a lot of ways from this because I didn’t have her and I had to do this on my own.”

Duran got to see her through the glass of her ICU unit on March 6, and he came inside to visit her temporarily on March 11 while she was sedated.

Difficult decisions

Duran said that he had to make difficult decisions in order to protect Lora throughout her hospitalization.

One of those decisions came in early March when Lora was on ECMO and he was asked by the doctors if he wanted to visit her while she was in ECMO for a short period of time. Duran said he told the doctors that he did not want her to have any visitors at that time, including himself, in order to limit any risk of potential infection.

While Lora was in the hospital, Duran said that he educated himself on the treatments she was receiving and the ones she could potentially receive so that he could make an informed decision for her. He also hardly slept because he wanted to be awake in the event that there were any developments with her treatments and her condition. Through it all, though, he said that he tried to stay faithful to God and stay positive for his friends, his family and his children.

“You become a hollow person, just knowing that you’ve got to stay faithful to God and stay positive to keep people’s hopes up, keep people’s spirits up, stay there for her and stay strong for your kids,” Duran said. “That’s what you’ve got to do.”

When the doctors planned to wake Lora up from anesthesia on the morning of April 23, they called Duran in order for him to be in the room to calm her down. As she woke up, he held her hand and he said that moment was indescribable.

“When I walked in the room that morning, when I got to see her and touch her for the first time after that long period of time of not actually being able to touch her, it was awesome,” Duran said. “There’s no word to describe it. There’s no word to describe not seeing your wife, knowing the situation, knowing the problem she was having, knowing all the stuff that was going on, all of that, and not being able to be by her side.”

Ventilation required multiple times

Lora needed to be placed on a ventilator three times — Feb. 22-April 23, May 2-10 and June 17-21 — and she was finally discharged from the hospital on June 25. However, the long period of time she was on a ventilator left her body in a frail state. She said she needed help sitting up in her hospital bed, as well as standing and walking on her own. She needed to use a walker and do physical therapy for several months after being hospitalized, and she said she still suffers from some permanent damage to her muscles and her lungs after suffering from COVID-19 complications and COVID pneumonia.

“I actually just stopped doing physical therapy a week ago,” Lora said. “I still have to wear a foot brace. I have foot drop because the tendon in my leg, where it wasn’t being moved for so long, it doesn’t work so I can’t lift my right foot up. … The pulmonologist said that my lungs will probably never be at 100 percent. I get out of breath really easily. I just stopped walking on a walker a couple weeks ago.”

While being hospitalized, Lora missed several family moments, including her children’s birthdays, her own birthday and her 17th wedding anniversary, as well as Valentine’s Day and Easter. She said that realization was difficult for her.

“It’s very hard to know that you’re missing milestones and, even beyond those milestones, to know that you’re just missing the day-to-day, it’s heart-wrenching,” Lora said.

When she was finally able to reunite with her children and her mother for the first time in months, Lora said it was emotional.

“That was amazing — the hugs, the tears and the smiles,” Lora said. “My daughter had made little ‘Welcome Home’ signs, Mom had baked a cake and they had put a banner up. It was great.”

COVID hospitalizations surging

Unfortunately, hospitalizations have surged across Kentucky and across the country with mostly unvaccinated people being admitted for COVID-related illness. Per the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 4,230 patients were hospitalized in Kentucky from COVID-related illness between March 1 and Aug. 18, 2021. Of those total patients, 3,819 patients (about 90.3 percent) were unvaccinated and only 411 patients (9.7 percent) were fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are the public’s best defense against poorer outcomes of COVID-19. Per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccines provide 80-90 percent effectiveness in protection against the virus, which has been proven to prevent severe illness and poorer outcomes. People who have previously had COVID-19 are also still highly encouraged and recommended to get vaccinated because, per a recent CDC study, unvaccinated individuals who were previously infected with COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected with the virus than people who were fully vaccinated after initially contracting the virus.

Although a very small percentage of fully vaccinated people can still get sick, be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, there is a significantly greater chance that unvaccinated people will get sick, be admitted to the hospital and possibly die from the virus, per the CDC.

Lora and her husband Duran, who are now fully vaccinated, expressed to the public why it’s crucial for everyone to get vaccinated.

“This vaccine is necessary,” Lora said. “People should want to get it to protect themselves and their families. People like me are dependent on herd immunity because, even though I’m vaccinated, my body doesn’t produce the antibodies because I’m immunocompromised.”

Duran said that he knows how COVID-19 can impact a person and leave lasting effects on their health, after what his wife experienced this year. He urged the public to “grow up” and stop taking health advice from people who are not qualified to give advice on the vaccine. He said that people should listen to healthcare professionals about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, not their local handyman.

“Grow up, and have compassion for your fellow man,” Duran said. “Stop listening to Joe Blow, who fixes cars. Why don’t you listen to Dr. Fadi (Al Akhrass)? Why don’t you listen to actual people who have medical degrees who actually know what they’re talking about? Quit listening to your plumber or your contractor. Start listening to doctors.”

Everyone who is 12 years old and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 12 years old in the U.S. yet.

Contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines.