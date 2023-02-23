Former Eric C. Conn clients who lost their Social Security benefits on an average of six years ago, some of whom are known as the “forgotten 500,” will have the option to request new hearings in the coming weeks, according to attorney Ned Pillersdorf.
“As a result of the recent class action settlement, we are likely looking at 300-400 hearings for the ‘forgotten 500,” he said. “In the next few weeks the SSA, as part of the agreement, will be notifying them that if they request new hearings their monthly benefits will be reinstated. If they win their new hearings, they will get six years worth of backpay, which will average more than $100,000 each.”
Pillersdorf recently announced that, with these hearings in the near future, he and his wife — former Supreme Court Justice Janet Stumbo — will be making a presentation on behalf of the former Conn clients at the Kentucky Bar Association at Lexington in June.
“The incoming KBA President contacted us about assisting me when he read the publicity about the settlement,” Pillersdorf said. “Time-wise, the opportunity to speak at the Kentucky Bar Association is an excellent opportunity for myself and Janet Stumbo to train and recruit representation. Janet and I have also made several trips to law schools recruiting representation, and the law students have been excellent in representation as well” he said.
“In early May, myself and (Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky) lawyer Evan Smith will also be doing a presentation at the National Organization of Social Security Claimants’ Representatives convention in Washington D.C.,” Pillersdorf said. “NOSSCR is a national organization that represents social security claimants’, and they typically have thousands of lawyers in attendance.
“We have continually reminded former Conn clients that they should never represent themselves and that AppalRed, throughout this eight year debacle, has assumed the role of finding free representation” he said.