An archery range could potentially be coming to the vacant golf course at Jenny Wiley State Park. According to state Rep. Ashley Tackett-Laferty, progress is being made and the range will be a “state-of-the-art” facility.
“Archery is becoming very popular, and once kids reach high school we are talking about scholarships” she said. “I’ve talked to a couple of the archery coaches in the county, trying to keep them apprised, because if we are able to accomplish this, it would be one of the only ranges in Kentucky where high school, elementary school and colleges can compete in an outdoors setting.
Lafferty said Kentucky Parks, Jenny Wiley State Park and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are working together, trying to make this happen.
“This would really be something,” she said. “Not only would we be able to keep our kids here in Eastern Kentucky, instead of having to send them to Louisville or Lexington to shoot, but we will also be bringing people from other places to come here and compete as well.
Lafferty said she is told the range would have over 100 targets, with hopefully two buildings.
“It would really be something for our people to enjoy,” she said. “I think it is needed in this area.”
Lafferty said although she isn’t as active in hunting and shooting as she once was, it is still important to her, and she knows it is important to the people of Eastern Kentucky.