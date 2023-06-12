Pikeville Medical Center is set to host the eighth Colors of Courage 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 9, in downtown Pikeville. Proceeds from the event remain local and are used to assist patients of the Lawson Cancer Center at PMC.

One of the most popular 5K races held each year in Pikeville, the Colors of Courage 5K is undergoing a few updates in 2023, including a pre-race event the evening before the run and new Colors of Courage merchandise, according to a statement from PMC. Also new this year is the opportunity to purchase and decorate customizable yard signs that will be placed along the race route in honor of or in memory of a loved one who has battled cancer.

“There are so many local patients in need, and it is wonderful to be able to say the proceeds benefit these cancer patients directly,” said Amber Tackett, PMC AVP of patient services. “Thousands of dollars are raised each year from this event to help patients who may be struggling financially. The Colors of Courage event helps our patients with transportation costs to and from potentially life-saving treatments, among other things.”

Most people have been affected by cancer in some way, either directly or indirectly. To show support for those fighting cancer or to remember those lost, the statement said, 5K participants are encouraged to wear the color representing the type of cancer that has impacted them. Although the color for each person may be different, the purpose of the Colors of Courage 5K is to unite everyone in the fight against cancer, the statement said. This year’s 5K will not be a color run as in years past that involved colored powder being tossed in the direction of the participants.

On the day of the event, registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Pikeville Medical Center Business Complex on Main Street in Pikeville, where the race will begin and end. The race will start promptly at 9 a.m. and finisher medals will be given to participants as they cross the finish line. Trophies will be presented to the top three overall male and female finishers and the top three male and female finishers in each age division.

For the 2023 event, a pre-race event will be held the evening before, where participants can pick up their race packet between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be free food, stations to decorate Colors of Courage yard signs, T-shirts and race merchandise for purchase and the opportunity to visit with race sponsors and staff of the Lawson Cancer Center.

Entry fees and registration information:

• $20 per participant registered between June 5 and June 30 (Early Bird Discount)

• $25 per participant between July 1 and Sept. 8

• $30 per participant day of race

• Team registration is available for the 2023 event at a discounted rate for teams of 10 or more. Details are available at www.tristateracer.com/colorsofcourage.

• Registration must be complete/received by Friday, Aug. 25 to guarantee a T-shirt.

• Colors of Courage 5K registration form can be picked up at the Pikeville Medical Center 2nd floor information desk or printed from, tristateracer.com/ColorsofCourage.

• Deliver or mail the completed form, along with your entry fee to:

Pikeville Medical Center

Public Relations Department

Attn: Carlie Lambert

PO Box 2515, Pikeville, KY 41502

• Register online at, www.TriStateRacer.com/ColorsOfCourage

• Sponsorship opportunities are available and can be viewed at: www.givetopmc.org/colorsofcourage

• General event information can be found at www.pikevillehospital.org/colorsofcourage