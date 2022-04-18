Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) and Big Sandy Community and Technical College have announced a collaboration to create programs to train new healthcare professionals to address specific staffing needs at PMC.
According to a statement, the two are working to develop educational offerings specifically to train those wanting to enter the healthcare field and work at PMC.
“At Pikeville Medical Center, we want to help members of our community develop skills they need to obtain good paying jobs that will make a difference in their lives and in the lives of those around them,” explained PMC President and CEO Donovan Blackburn. “We are thankful for the opportunity to work with Big Sandy and the KCTCS-TRAINS program to develop these programs to address current and future staffing needs at PMC.”
Through the KCTCS-TRAINS program, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) offers a wide array of academic and technical programs to address workplace needs of businesses throughout the state. KCTCS and its colleges provide customized training to ensure their business partners can build and sustain their talent pipeline. KCTCS-TRAINS is a fund designated by the Kentucky General Assembly to help companies willing to invest in workforce development for their employees. These funds are administered by KCTCS and are available through KCTCS colleges.
The statement said the collaboration between PMC and Big Sandy Community and Technical College is already moving ahead with the recent announcement of training programs for two healthcare positions: Patient Care Technician and Medical Assistant. Both programs will welcome their first round of students on the Big Sandy Pikeville Campus May 9. Pikeville Medical will pay trainees during the instruction plus pay for the training. For more information visit, pmcjobs.org.
"We are delighted to provide customized training for new healthcare employees that is specific to the needs of Pikeville Medical Center and so assist them in staffing up rapidly and effectively. This program will ensure that workforce gaps are closed with high quality and time-sensitive efficiency,” said Dr. Denise King, BSCTC acting president.
“An added bonus to this is that it perfectly aligns with PMC’s Project HEART (Healthcare Employment Around Resource Training) initiative to create opportunities for our region’s workforce,” Blackburn said. “Our goal through Project HEART is to seize training opportunities to meet the needs of healthcare providers in our region while also boosting the economy. This partnership will certainly allow us to do both.”