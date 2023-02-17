PIKEVILLE — Two regional powerhouses have officially joined forces by entering into a formal partnership to educate and train a homegrown healthcare workforce that has a serious shortfall in Eastern Kentucky.

On Feb.7, the CEDAR program and Pikeville Medical Center formalized and announced an MOU (memorandum of understanding) creating the program, which will be rolled out to students from kindergarten through the 12th grade. This new program is designed to give them an understanding of 13 different career pathways in the healthcare industry that are experiencing critical staffing needs and are considered sustainable occupations in the future, according to CEDAR President John Justice.

The new partnership has been in the works since PMC’s Vice President for External Technical Instruction James Glass reached out to CEDAR to develop an educational component to encourage young students to begin considering healthcare careers, Justice said.

Both PMC and CEDAR are both actively involved with SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region), Justice said. It was through their work with SOAR that led to the new partnership.

CEDAR was established three decades ago by the North Carolina Coal Institute and Pikeville-based Coal Operators and Associates dedicated to improving the image of the coal industry and to teach school-aged children about coal’s impact on local communities and economies.

In 2020, CEDAR (Coal Education Development and Resources) rebranded itself into Community Economic Development and Revitalization. During this time, the organization began its new endeavors with SOAR. The traditional “Coal Fairs” – a hallmark of CEDAR – now focuses on projects concerning the “seven pillars” of the SOAR organization:

• Broadband connectivity;

• 21st century workforce;

• Entrepreneurship in a digital economy;

• Healthy communities;

• Industrial development;

• Regional Food Systems; and

• Tourism and downtown revitalization.

“As the coal industry declined, CEDAR shifted its focus on community development,” Justice said. “Our new partnership with PMC aligns with the fourth pillar of the SOAR initiative — healthy communities.”

The new Healthcare Careers Education Program will begin with the 2023 CEDAR Fair, Justice said. Students who advance to the regional fair will have the opportunity to choose and research a career from the 13 identified healthcare pathways in addition to their fair entries.

“Pikeville Medical Center is excited to be working with CEDAR which has a solid reputation in our region for educating our high school students about great careers right here at home,” PMC Chairman, President and CEO Donovan Blackburn said. “In recent years, the healthcare industry has emerged as the main economic driver for Eastern Kentucky and PMC is proud to be leading the way. It makes perfect sense to enter into this agreement with CEDAR as they recognize our region’s solid healthcare career opportunities.”

PMC is a leading employer in Pike County, Eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia with more than 3,000 employees. The facility is a 348-bed regional referral center offering more than 400 services and is the only Level II trauma center in Kentucky.

The 13 identified career pathways include:

• Registered nurse (RN);

• Licensed practical nurse (LPN);

• Medical laboratory technician (MLT);

• Special procedures technician;

• Radiologic technologist (Rad Tech);

• Respiratory therapist (RT);

• Certified phlebotomist;

• Certified nursing assistant (CNA);

• Pharmacy technician;

• Medical assistant;

• Laboratory assistant;

• Emergency department technician (ED Tech); and

• Nursing assistant.

“Our regional hospital systems have thousands of well-paying career opportunities ready for hire today which provide stable income and excellent benefits,” said Kentucky Hospital Association President Nancy Galvagni. “This is a great solution to work with schools to encourage middle and high school students to consider entering a healthcare career.”

Justice said the addition of this to the CEDAR Fair and a healthcare careers education module which has been developed and will be rolled out to interested schools and teachers beginning with the upcoming fall term are parts of a pilot program by CEDAR and PMC. He said this program will make healthcare education part of classroom settings, as previously done with coal industry teaching materials. CEDAR is hoping the program will grow in scope as it endeavors to inspire and encourage students to consider healthcare occupations for their future professions.

“Our overarching goal is to create a setting where Eastern Kentucky is an exporter rather than an importer of healthcare professionals,” Justice said. “Right now we are having to bring people in from other areas to fill this need. We want to have so many trained and qualified people produced locally that other areas will be coming to us.”

The CEDAR Fair is a competitive event giving both students and teachers the opportunity to earn cash prizes. Over the past 29 years, more than 275,000 students and 6,300 teachers have participated in CEDAR programs. Cash awards in excess of $800,000 have been paid out with $590,000 going to students and teachers claiming $229,000 for their efforts.