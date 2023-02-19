On Feb. 6, Pikeville Medical Center Orthopedic Surgeon Kevin Pugh, MD, installed PMC’s first ‘smart knee implant.’

The Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine Institute of Eastern Kentucky at PMC is now offering Persona IQ, the world’s first and only smart knee implant granted “De Novo” status (assurance of safety and effectiveness) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for total knee replacement surgery, according to a statement from PMC.

Persona IQ, the statement said, combines the proven and trusted knee implant, Persona: The Personalized Knee, with implantable sensor technology that measures the range of motion, step count, walking speed and other gait metrics.

The canturio te (CTE) with Canary Health implanted Reporting Process (CHIRP) System is intended to provide objective kinematic data from the implanted medical device during a patient's total knee arthroplasty (TKA) post-surgical care, the statement said.

“We are so excited to offer the Persona IQ smart knee as an option for our patients considering knee replacement surgery,” said Dr. Pugh. “This new innovation will provide our medical staff with data obtained directly from the patient’s implant post-surgery. This advanced technology will help us monitor the recovery process, improving patient outcomes.”

Persona IQ, the statement said, features implantable sensor technology that records and wirelessly transmits a wide range of gait data from the knee implant to a patient’s personal base station at home. The data is then securely delivered to a HIPAA-compliant cloud-based platform and can be accessed by the patient and his or her surgeon. Persona IQ will work together with mymobility, a remote care management platform that tracks pre and post-operative mobility metrics.

Other advanced technologies and techniques at the Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine Institute of Eastern Kentucky at PMC include ultrasound-guided injections, CORI Robotic Surgical System, Hana Orthopedic Surgery Table and more, the statement said, PMC, the statement said, has received the Gold Seal of Approval for joint replacement knee, joint replacement hip and hip fracture by the Joint Commission as well as other certifications and awards that support its devotion to great orthopedic care.

The Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine Institute of Eastern Kentucky staffs nine orthopedic specialist physicians and a host of nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other support personnel with numerous years of combined experience in orthopedics and sports medicine.

Those considering a knee replacement procedure can call, (606) 430-2206, and make an appointment with one of PMC’s orthopedic surgeons.

For more information about Persona IQ, visit, https://www.zimmerbiomet.com/en/patients-caregivers/persona-iq.html.