Pikeville Medical Center, along with The City of Prestonsburg and federal, state and local officials, held a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, October 19, to celebrate the grand opening of its new Appalachian Valley Autistic Center in downtown Prestonsburg.

The AVA Center is named in honor of Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn’s granddaughter Ava, who lives with autism.

“Growing up and living in Eastern Kentucky, it was too common years ago for people of this region to be forced to go to places like UK, U of L and Cincinnati Health, for most of their healthcare needs. That is, if they could afford to travel,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn spoke of how his son and daughter-in-law were told they would need to leave the region to receive the care Ava needed.

“That was simply unacceptable,” Blackburn said.

He then turned to the PMC Board of Directors and began reaching out to federal, state and local officials. Blackburn thanked U.S. Congressmen Harold “Hal” Rogers, Gov. Andy Beshear, Special Advisor to the Governor Rocky Adkins, 95th Dist. state Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, Floyd Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton, each of whom officials said played an integral part in making the AVA Center in Prestonsburg a reality.

According to Blackburn, the AVA Center currently has over 500 children on its waiting list, and the center is looking to expand and grow its services.

“Remember, autism is not a disability, but a different ability, meaning different, not less. Autism is an inspiration, not an illness. It is not something that can be removed, but is part of who someone is and why they are so amazing,” said Blackburn.

Beshear, who also has a personal connection to autism, thanked the staff of the AVA center for the services they provide.

“I can’t thank the staff here, and at places like it enough. When we make these announcements, we make them because they better the lives of our people,” Beshear said.

Rogers spoke about the vision of having a center where children in Eastern Kentucky don’t have to travel hours to seek treatment.

“Where there is no vision, the people perish; it’s in the Bible and we know it to be true.” Rogers continued, “But, where there is vision, the people thrive.”

The first AVA Center opened its doors in Pikeville in May 2020. The new Prestonsburg center will feature a 5,500 sq. ft. comprehensive facility and will offer services like Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), as well as speech, occupational and feeding therapies for children across the autism spectrum.

The AVA Center is currently enrolling learners as space becomes available.