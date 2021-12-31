On Dec. 22, Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) staff delivered Christmas gifts to young patients at the Mettu Children's Hospital (MCH), thanks to a generous donation from the Toys for Hospitalized Children charity. The toys were delivered to each pediatric patient just in time for Christmas by the Mettu Children's Hospital mascot, Buddy Bear, which brought even more smiles to the faces of the patients and their families.

"We are so thankful for the shipment of toys we received from Toys for Hospitalized Children," said PMC Pediatrician Frederick Stine, DO, who facilitated the partnership between PMC and the charity. "Being in the hospital is tough for our pediatric patients and their families, particularly around the holidays. We hope these gifts will help lift their spirits in a time of difficulty."

The mission of Toys for Hospitalized Children is to bring happiness and healing to children suffering from illness. The goal of this and other campaigns is to help transform a scary time into one of hope. Toys for Hospitalized Children gives gifts to change a child's outlook and boost morale, as they realize others care for them and hope for their speedy recovery.

"Seeing our patients smile when Buddy Bear comes into the room with their toy is priceless.," said Dr. Brandon Nelson, MD, PMC Pediatric Hospitalist. "You could definitely feel the spirit of Christmas at Mettu Children's Hospital."

Toys for Hospitalized Children was founded in 1953 as a non-denominational charity to bring happiness and healing to all sick children no matter their race, religion, ethnicity, background, or social standing. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, Toys for Hospitalized Children sends toys, accompanied by hope and encouragement, to children in more than 70 hospitals, 41 Special-needs facilities and 32 ambulances. Toys for Hospitalized children believes "positivity can trigger self-healing superpowers" and that "happy kids heal faster."

For more information on Toys for Hospitalized Children, visit, https://www.toysforhospitalizedchildren.org/