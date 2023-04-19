Five individuals were arrested in less than a week in connection with four separate incidents during which police found evidence of trafficking of various narcotics.

According to court documents, on April 11, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Allen May conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Ky. 80 at Martin in which Jason E. Selvage, 44, of Park Drive, Staffordvsille

During the course of the stop, the citation said, May deployed K9 unit Bear on the vehicle and the dog “alerted” to the passenger side of the vehicle.

While conducting a search, May wrote, he found a baggie containing approximately 28.35 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as several empty baggies and scales. The citation said May also found seven pills in Selvage’s pocket.

Selvage was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.

A second arrest, court documents show, occurred April 13 when May saw Nicholas Hagans, 46, of Hagans Hollow, Langley, driving a 2010 Toyota Camry on Ky. 680 at Langley. May wrote that he knew Hagans had a suspended license and an active warrant for trafficking in illegal narcotics.

May, the citation said, conducted a traffic stop and placed Hagans under arrest.

During a subsequent search, May wrote, he found 19 suspected hydrocodone pills and a “substantial amount” of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, as well as a baggie of marijuana.

Prior to his arrest, the citation said, Hagans had attempted to pour several suspected oxycodone pills into his drink. Approximately 13 pills had been tampered with or destroyed in the liquid in an attempt to hide the illegal narcotics, May wrote.

In addition, the citation said, May found a sum of cash.

Hagans was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 10 or more dosage units, drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, driving on a suspended license and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified).

Three of the arrests, court documents show, occurred on April 15.

The first, according to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Tracy Salyer, at approximately 2 a.m., he was dispatched to a burglary in progress in the Bevinsville community, in which the homeowner and a neighbor had a suspect detained.

Upon arrival, the citation said, the homeowner led Salyer to the garage where he found Anthony D. Sturgill, 38, of Mark Calhoun Branch, Kite, who made the statement, “I knew I shouldn’t have went through that window.”

During the investigation, Salyer wrote, he found a backpack the homeowner said was not theirs and should not have been there.

Included in the backpack was a baggie of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as a house key. Sturgill, the citation said, told the trooper the key was his but the backpack was not.

Sturgill was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

At approximately 7 p.m., court documents said, May and Deputy Kevin Johnson conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Devan M. Bush, 34, of Bishop Drive, Lexington and in which David Hood, 29, of North Mays Avenue, Prestonsburg, was a passenger.

After making contact with Bush, May wrote, he deployed Bear who “alerted” to the vehicle.

During a search, the citation said, officers found a box containing a large amount of marijuana, in the forms of both a green leafy substance and other derivatives. The box also contained a 9mm pistol, May wrote.

Further search of the vehicle, the citation said, revealed a quantity of a white rock-like substance suspected to be cocaine, as well as a quantity of cash.

Both men were verified to be convicted felons.

Hood was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bush was lodged in the jail on charges of trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds), convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.