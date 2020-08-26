Officers with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and Pikeville Police Department allegedly found more than a pound of meth and numerous doses of prescription drugs while serving a search warrant in Pike County.
According to court documents, the warrant was served at the Old Wagner Station Road residence of Walker Douglas Rose, 48, and resulted in Rose’s arrest on charges including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than 120 dosage units, drug unspecified), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 20 dosage units, but less than 120 dosage units, drug unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), trafficking in marijuana, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 10 dosage units, drug unspecified) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The investigation also resulted in charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia against a second man, Nathaniel Newsome, 38, of Mink Branch Road, Craynor.
For the full story, check out the Sept. 2 edition of the Floyd County Chronicle and Times, in print and online.
