By Austin Blankenship
Staff Writer
Due to several pop-up storms over the course of a couple of days, Floyd County has experienced some flooding in a few parts of the county. However, according to Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams, the damages which ensued were minor and should be able to be handled in-house.
According to Williams, beginning Sunday afternoon, parts of the county experienced what he called a “small scale pop-up showers” that seemed to “stall out” over Floyd. He said although it wasn’t large-scale storm, the fact that the clouds just appeared to hover over the county caused some minor damages in some place.
“Like here in Prestonsburg, we didn’t get a whole heck of a lot of rain,” Williams said. “But, it seemed like the central part of the county, from McDowell over into the Right Beaver area and down into the Middle Creek area, we had a tremendous amount of rain for an hour.
“I mean it just absolutely poured,” he added.
Williams said Spewing Camp, Neds Fork, Doty Creek and Blue River were other areas which experienced some slight flood damage due to the heavy amount of rain.
Williams said the county has assessed the damages across the county and he believes that for the most part, what work that needs to be done, can be completed “in-house.”
He added that he believes the county was fortunate in that the storms that pooped up across the county weren’t of a larger scale.
“If it had rained for another 30 minutes, we would have some serious issues,” he said. “We’ve got approximately 10 to 15 drain tiles that we’ll either have to unclog or even potentially replace.”
Williams said that he wished there was more he and the county could do to eliminate those from occurring, but the issues are mainly arising as a result of the terrain.
“When we get these pop-up showers like this, everything just drains into the valley,” Williams said. “And when it rains heavy for any substantial amount of time, it just fills the creeks up. And when the water comes out of the banks, there’s just not a whole lot we can do other than be reactive.”
According to Williams, county workers work to keep drainage operating well in a lot of the county neighborhoods, but “big wash-outs” cause large amounts of debris to get into the waterways and stop up drains.
“We just got to keep our maintenance up,” Williams said. “And I think that’s one of things I do try to stress to our magistrates. Let’s try and keep the maintenance up and try to keep the ditches as clean as possible. Because, if we can keep the ditches clean, then the water will flow and we won’t have major issues, but unfortunately, we’ve got 400 miles of that we have to cover.
“We got a big county and I have to give these guys credit, they (the county workers) do a good job,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.