Executive Cabinet Secretary J. Michael Brown joined Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. to recognize 58 KSP troopers and officers for their professionalism and dedication to duty at a ceremony in Lexington. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, was postponed. The achievement awards presented at the ceremony were for acts of service that occurred 2019.
KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. praised troopers and officers for going above the call of duty and placing service above self.
“Tonight, we honor troopers and officers who have went above the call,” said Burnett. “From lifesaving rescues to acts of bravery during critical incidents, your efforts have impacted the lives of the citizens you serve.”
Post 9 troopers were included in those honors.
• Trooper Corey Charles was named Post 9 Trooper of the Year and received a Lifesaving Medal. The Lifesaving Medal is awarded to officers who perform life-saving acts under extraordinary circumstances. A 3-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is currently assigned to Post 9 Pikeville.
• Det. Michael J. Coleman was named Post 9 Detective of the Year. A 6-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, he is currently assigned to Post 9 Pikeville.
Post Commander Randal Surber said he is proud of the commitment and efforts of these units. Surber added these troopers, along with every trooper at the Pikeville post, strive daily to serve the citizens of our communities.