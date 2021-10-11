On Sept. 30, Kentucky State Police (KSP) held the annual sworn awards ceremony in Lexington to honor 55 troopers and officers who put on a uniform each day to patrol Kentucky’s neighborhoods with a mission of serving and protecting their fellow citizens. The achievement awards presented were for acts of service that occurred during 2020.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. spoke during the ceremony thanking troopers and officers for going beyond their regular job duties to protect and serve the citizens of the commonwealth.

“Our troopers and officers put themselves in harm’s way every day, but these acts of heroism and service stand above the normal call of duty,” said Burnett. “Each of these recipients has demonstrated both bravery and self-sacrifice in protecting the citizens of the commonwealth.”

Three Post 9 troopers were included in those honors.

Trooper Cody Stiltner was named 2020 Post 9 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Stiltner is a 3-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 9 Pikeville.

Det. Kennith Hamilton was named 2020 Post 9 Detective of the Year. Detective Hamilton is a 16-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 9 Pikeville.

Trooper Colbert Maynard received the KSP Lifesaving Medal. Trooper Maynard is a 6-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 9 Pikeville.

Post 9 Commander Randal Surber said he is proud of the commitment and efforts of these units. Surber added these troopers, along with every trooper at the Pikeville post, strive daily to serve the citizens of our communities.

KSP’s focus is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce in order to better provide public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves.

For more information about KSP’s commitment of creating a better Kentucky by making the commonwealth’s streets safer, communities stronger and the nation more secure by providing exceptional law enforcement, click here.