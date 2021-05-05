A Louisville man and woman were arrested this past weekend on a number of charges after, police said, they led authorities on a chase that spanned through Floyd County and into Pike.
According to a statement from the Prestonsburg Police Department, the Prestonsburg 911 Center received a call from Magoffin County 911 stating that they had attempted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Trailblazer for speeding and possible DUI. The statement said that the Magoffin 911 Center further reported that vehicle fled from them and succeeded.
Patrolman Zach Neice and Detective Brad Caldwell responded to the area of Ky. 114 at the Mountain Arts Center, the statement said, where they located the vehicle coming into town. According to PPD officials, Neice attempted a traffic stop for reckless driving violations and the vehicle fled, turning on U.S. 23 toward Pikeville. The statement said that the vehicle reached speeds exceeding 100 miles-per-hour on the empty roadway at approximately 2:30 a.m. continuing on U.S. 23 into Pike County.
Once on U.S. 23, Prestonsburg Police officers, the statement said, were assisted by Kentucky State Police troopers and made a left turn at Green Meadows onto Kelsey E. Friend Boulevard toward the Pike County Regional Airport. According to the PPD statement, the vehicle continued through the top of the mountain cut-through and made another left (wrong) turn toward Gulnare where the driver made it to the second curve on the one-lane road and ran off the road, the statement said.
According to the statement, following the collision Matthew McMahan of Downtown Louisville and Ashley Wilson, also of Louisville, were removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.
In the vehicle, the statement said, approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine was recovered, along with a total of $1,000 in cash. Wilson was arrested and transported to the Floyd County jail where another six grams of methamphetamine and 2.50 grams of fentanyl was recovered from within a body cavity.
According to the statement, McMahan was admitted to Highlands ARH for injuries suffered in the collision and is pending admission to the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) (greater than two grams), tampering with physical evidence, four counts of wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, being a persistent felony offender, speeding, driving on a suspended license, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic charge. Wilson was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in fentanyl derivatives or carfentanil, promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the PPD statement, the case is still under investigation by Ptl. Neice