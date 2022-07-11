A Prestonsburg man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle, then fled from investigating officers with the Prestonsburg Police Department.

According to the arrest citation written by Prestonsburg Police Officer Darrell Caldwell, on June 27, he responded to the Prestonsburg Speedway convenience store in reference to a report of a stolen vehicle.

The citation said that the victim told Caldwell he had picked up James Lewis, 38, of Merritt Lane, to give him a ride and pulled into the store to cash some lottery tickets.

At that time, the citation said, Lewis stole the vehicle, a 2016 Ford Focus.

Officers attempted to locate the vehicle, the citation said, and PPD Capt. John Pack saw the vehicle coming out of LIttle Paint Creek and activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop it.

However, the citation said, Lewis failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, which reached speed of at least 100 mph, until Lewis turned onto Old Abbott Mountain Road, where he turned onto a gravel driveway and lost control of the vehicle.

Lewis, according to the citation fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. At one point, the citation said, Lewis came to a residence and kicked in the front door, asking the homeowner for water.

Court documents said the homeowner didn’t comply and Lewis fled back into the wooded area.

Officers, including the late Capt. Ralph Frasure and the late Officer Jacob Chaffins, located Lewis hiding behind a residence and placed him under arrest, the citation said.

According to the citation, Lewis, a convicted felon, admitted to all the crimes he committed and the vehicle theft was caught on video at Speedway.

Lewis was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of auto theft, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and being a persistent felony offender in the first degree.