Prestonsburg Police said a man was arrested after allegedly stealing a bicycle and fleeing from the investigating officer.
According to an arrest citation, on Feb. 15, PPD Officer David Duncan responded to a complaint from a resident of Dogwood Apartments on Riverside that Barry Cates, 62, of South Lake Drive, Prestonsburg, had taken their bicycle without permission.
Duncan attempted to locate Cates and found the bicycle abandoned at Ball Alley curve just off Ky. 1428.
Duncan, the citation said, exited his vehicle and saw Cates walking out of a residence. Cates, the citation said, told the officer he had taken the bicycle and that the owner had given him permission.
Duncan wrote that he told Cates that he was going to return the vehicle to the owner. at which point Cates grabbed the bicycle, told the officer, “Okay,” then fled on the bike.
Cates, the citation said, fled into oncoming traffic on Ky. 1428 and refused to comply with commands to stop. Duncan wrote that he was able to pull up next to Cates and asked him if he was, “trying to go to jail,” to which Cates responded, “Yeah. Sure am. Are you trying to take me?”
Duncan, the citation said, parked his cruiser and caught up to Cates on foot, at which time Cates resisted arrest, but was taken to the cruiser.
Cates, the citation said, told the officer he was overdosing on suboxone and needed to go to the hospital. Cates was transported to Highlands ARH to be medically cleared before being lodged in the Floyd County Detentoin Center on charges of theft (bicycle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), public intoxication, obstructing a highway, resisting arrest and menacing.