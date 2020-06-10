A Casey County man was recently arrested after he allegedly fled from police at high speeds and, court documents said, told officers he fled because he “wanted the thrill of running from the police.”
The incident occurred on May 25, court documents show, when Prestonsburg Police Officer D. Caldwell responded to a call to locate a Ford F-150 which had left the Tiger Mart on U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg. The caller, according to the arrest citation, reported that the vehicle’s driver had come into the store and exposed himself to employees. The driver, the caller told police, appeared to be intoxicated.
The citation said Caldwell located the vehicle on U.S. 23 near Pops Chevrolet and noted the truck was swerving “all over the road” and crossed into the northbound lane of the highway before coming back into the correct lane of travel.
Caldwell wrote that he activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the truck, but the driver failed to stop. The pursuit, Caldwell wrote, moved onto Ky. 1428 traveling toward Martin at speeds as high as 70 mph, with the driver passing vehicles in the oncoming lane of travel.
The pursuit, the citation said, entered the Martin City limits at speeds as high as 75 mph. At that point, Caldwell wrote, he was joined in pursuing the vehicle by Kentucky State Police, members of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and other Prestonsburg Police Department officers.
The vehicle, Caldwell wrote, traveled onto Kite Road at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting a vehicle that was crossing railroad tracks, then turned onto Frogtown Road, where the driver, later identified as Shawn Gayheart, 31, of High Point Road, Liberty, exited the vehicle with his hands up.
Gayheart, Caldwell wrote, told officers he was “high as a motherf***er” and that he had led the pursuit because he “wanted the thrill of running from the police.”
Gayheart, the citation said, became aggressive and could not be administered field sobriety tests. Gayheart, the citation said, also told officers he had drunk a fifth of liquor before driving.
Gayheart was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of fourth-offense DUI, driving on a DUI-suspended license, first-degree fleeing or evading police and traffic charges. Court documents show his case was bound over to a grand jury at a preliminary hearing held June 3. He was ordered held in the jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
