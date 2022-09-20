A Floyd woman was arrested on several charges after an incident in which she allegedly crashed her vehicle while driving intoxicated, then assaulted the responding Prestonsburg Police officer.
According to the arrest citation, on Sept. 11, PPD Officer Keegan Williams and other officers responded to a call reporting a vehicle had crashed into a ditch along Ky. 404 and the driver was still in the vehicle, passed out.
Williams wrote that he observed the driver, Brittany Carroll, 45, of Henrys Branch, Langley, passed out in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle still on and the keys in the ignition.
The citation said Williams got the door unlocked and woke Carroll up, at which time Carroll began slapping and kicking the officer. While Williams was attempting to handcuff her, the citation said, she began pulling away from the officer.
The citation said Williams was able to get Carroll placed in handcuffs and administer a portable breath test, which showed she had a blood alcohol level of 0.112, which is higher than the .08 level at which a driver is considered intoxicated under Kentucky law.
Carroll, the citation said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Court documents show she was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of DUI, third-degree assault, resisting arrest and a traffic charge.