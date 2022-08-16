A Floyd man and woman were arrested on multiple charges after a shoplifting report led to felony endangerment charges against the woman.

According to the arrest citation written by Prestonsburg Police Officer Keegan Williams, on Aug. 5, he was advised that Brooke Howell, 22, of Jim Case Lane, McDowell, and Denver Hall, 55, of Woodland Hills, Prestonsburg, were shoplifting from the Prestonsburg Walmart.

Williams wrote that he saw Hall, advised he and Howell that he was law enforcement and needed to speak with them. At that time, the citation said, Howell began backing up the vehicle she was driving and pulling it forward, screaming at Hall to get in the vehicle.

The citation said Williams knocked on the back window of the vehicle in an attempt to get them to stop, but Howell accelerated out of the parking lot, almost striking Williams’ foot and other individuals in the parking lot.

Howell, the citation said, disregarded several red lights and almost caused several collisions with oncoming traffic, reaching high speeds on Ky. 114 as she was fleeing.

The pursuit ended, the citation said, when the vehicle collied with another law enforcement agency’s cruiser.

Williams wrote that police found that Howell’s minor daughter was in the vehicle and not in a child restraint seat.

Howell, the citation said, had stolen $87.54 worth of merchandise from Walmart, and officers found that the tag on the vehicle did not match it.

Howell was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of second-offense DUI, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, third-degree burglary, theft, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.

Hall was lodged in the jail on charges of theft and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot).