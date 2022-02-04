A Prestonsburg man was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm on school grounds and unlawful possession of a weapon on school property after a recent incident.
According to the arrest citation written by Prestonsburg Police Officer Dennis Hutchinson, at approximately 7:52 a.m. on Jan. 27, PPD Sgt. Ralph Frasure was contacted by the assistant principal at Prestonsburg High School about a male with a gun on school property.
Frasure, the citation said, made contact with the male, identified as Christopher Hayden, 33, of North Arnold Avenue, on University Drive and found that Hayden was in possession of a Traditions .50 caliber black powder rifle. Frasure, the citation said, stated that Hayden was walking behind Prestonsburg High School.
Hayden, the citation said, told police he was was walking behind the school because he did not want to walk “down the road” with the weapon.
Hutchinson wrote that it was found that Hayden is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess firearms.
Hayden was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on the charges.