Prestonsburg Police arrested four people this week after they allegedly endangered a two-year-old by being intoxicated while the child was found laying in vomit.
According to court documents, on Dec. 26, Prestonsburg Police were dispatched to a report of four drunk individuals at an apartment at Dixie Court.
Upon arrival, according to the arrest citation written by PPD Officer Jacob Arrowood, he and officers D. Adams and J. Chaffins responded and made contact with the residents — Casey L. Klein, 24, and Abigail F. Klein, 22 — who both appeared to be intoxicated.
The Kleins, the citation said, told officers another male subject, Brandon Maynard, 30, of Wells Drive, Prestonsburg, was watching their two-year-old child. The officers made contact with Maynard, who told them he had taken methamphetamine that day, as well as Lexy Setser, 20, of Pennington Drive, Prestonsburg, who smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages and appeared intoxicated, court documents said.
The citation said Setser was later found to have a blood alcohol level of .147. The level at which someone is considered to be intoxicated under Kentucky law is 0.08.
The two-year-old, Arrowood wrote, was found lying in a bed in the same room with Maynard and Setser, lying in vomit. The child, he wrote, had vomit dried to the side of its face and was very pale colored. Arrowood wrote that the apartment was littered in trash, human feces and broken glass.
Abigail Klein, Casey Klein and Brandon Maynard were all arrested on charges of second-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, while Setser was arrested on a charge of second-degree wanton endangerment.
The child was transported to Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center by EMS for treatment and social services were contacted, court documents said.