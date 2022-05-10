A Floyd County man was arrested on several charges recently after he was allegedly found to be driving while intoxicated and with an infant in his vehicle.
According to an arrest citation, while on patrol, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Arrowood observed Kentucky State Police Trooper D. Kidd conduct a traffic stop on a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo driven by Brian Thornsbury, 22, of Slone Street, Garrett, and stopped to assist. The vehicle, the citation said, was also occupied by a female and an infant.
The officers, Arrowood wrote, found that the vehicle’s registration was canceled, that Thornsbury had no insurance and was driving on a suspended license.
Arrowood wrote that Thornsbury appeared intoxicated and was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests. PPD Officer Jacob Chaffins, with K9 Nelson joined the response, Arrowood wrote and alerted the officers to the potential presence of drugs in the vehicle.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, the citation said, officers found a large clear plastic bag containing marijuana as well as smaller plastic bags containing a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
In addition, Arrowood wrote, officers found a marijuana joint in the vehicle’s floorboard in front of the infant.
Thornsbury was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of DUI, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, second-degree wanton endangerment, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.