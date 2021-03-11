A Hueysville man was arrested on several charges recently after he was allegedly caught attempting to get drugs to his girlfriend who was being held in the Floyd County Detention Center.
According to an arrest citation, Prestonsburg Police Officer Bryan Tipton was dispatched to the jail on Feb. 26 to respond to a report that a male subject had been caught trying to get drugs into the detention center.
Tipton wrote that, when he arrived, he found that two detention center employees had detained David Ken Compton, 65, of Raccoon Road, in the parking lot.
Tipton wrote that he asked Compton what he was doing and Compton responded that his girlfriend had been held in the jail two weeks and wanted her Suboxone. Compton, the citation said, admitted he had Suboxone in his possession and handed the officer a straw with the ends taped up.
Tipton wrote in the citation that he found seven total Suboxone pills broken up into smaller pieces inside the straw.
Compton was lodged in the jail on charges of first-degree promoting contraband and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.