A Martin man was charged recently after a Prestonsburg Police officer reportedly found a dog that had been left in a hot vehicle at the Prestonsburg Walmart.
According to an arrest citation, PPD Officer Bryan Tipton responded to a call at approximately 5 p.m., June 24, reporting a vehicle in the parking lot with a dog inside it and no one around and the vehicle not running.
Tipton wrote that he found the vehicle, with the dog inside and the windows barely down, with no water for the dog to drink. The outside temperature, Tipton wrote, was 89 and the vehicle was parked in the direct sun.
Tipton wrote that the vehicle’s driver, Shawn D. Wright, 42, of Cane Fork Road, Martin, came out approximately 16 minutes after the officer’s arrival and told Tipton that he had been in the store approximately 10 minutes before he came out.
Tipton, the citation said, had Wright give the dog a bottle of water and the dog began drinking it as soon as it could get the water.
Wright’s vehicle, Tipton wrote, also had a handicap placard, but Wright did not have a handicap and told the officer the placard had come with the vehicle. Wright’s license, the citation said, has been suspended since May 2019.
Wright was charged with second-degree cruelty to animals, unauthorized parking in a handicapped zone and driving on a suspended license.