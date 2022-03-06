A Prestonsburg man was arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment after a recent incident in which he allegedly held a gun to the head of two individuals.
According to the arrest citation, Prestonsburg Police Officer David Adams received a complaint from dispatch reporting a man with a gun at Hillside Street.
Upon arrival at the scene, Adams wrote, two individuals told the officer that Marvin Keith Ritch, 52, had been drinking and held a gun to their heads.
The first victim, Adams wrote, told the officer that Ritch held a revolver to her head, made her pack her bags to leave and kept pulling the hammer back on the pistol. The other victim, Adams wrote, told the officer that she thought Ritch was going to kill the first victim so she attempted to get Ritch to put the gun up.
At that point, the citation said, Ritch put the gun to the second victim’s head and threatened to kill her.
Ritch was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.