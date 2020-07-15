Police said a McDowell man’s attempt to escape from the Floyd County Detention center was cut short after the Prestonsburg Police Department found him still on the jail's property.
On July 8, PPD arrested Shawn Gayheart, of McDowell, after PPD Public Information Officer Det. Ross Shurtleff said Gayheart escaped the jail's main facility after he was incarcerated for fleeing charges dating to approximately a month ago.
According to Shurtleff, Gayheart was found by PPD later that evening, while he was hiding in a briar thicket located on the jail's property. Shutleff said the thicket was located along the rear fence.
Shurtleff said that it's believed that Gayheart had planned to hide in the thicket until dark, at which time he would then try to climb the fence and escape. He added that, since Gayheart was unable to exit the property, no Prestonsburg citizens were in any immediate danger.
Gayheart was arrested on charges of second-degree escape and public intoxication.
According to Floyd County Jailer Stuart "Bear" Halbert, jail staff was in the process of taking a group of inmates out for some recreation time on the ball court, when during that process, two kitchen employees had just finished cleaning up from breakfast and was preparing to take a break outside. As Gayheart came through the line, Halbert said, he bypassed the door which led to the court and exited out of the same door, which is next to the exit to the basketball court.
According Halbert, once the jail realized Gayheart had exited the facility, they immediately began lockdown procedures.
Halbert said that the jail has already began taking the necessary steps towards preventing an incident such as this from happening again and wanted to thank the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, PPD and Kentucky State Police for their assistance during the search for Gayheart.
