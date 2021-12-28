An Ohio man was arrested this week on a felony charge of unlawful transaction with a minor after allegedly traveling to Floyd to have sexual relations with a minor girl he met on social media.
According to an arrest citation written by Prestonsburg Police Officer Joshua Hinkle, on Dec. 20, while patrolling in Prestonsburg at approximately 5 a.m., he located a 2021 Nissan Altima in which Zachary Michael Sossa, 23, of Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, Ohio, and a minor female were found in the backseat. Sossa, the citation said, had his pants partially down and the female was not wearing pants or underwear.
Sossa, the citation said, told the officer, “We came here to have a good time.”
Court documents said Sossa told the officer he was in the millitary, stationed in Italy, and had met the minor female through the social media app Snapchat. Sossa, the citation said, told the officer that, while on leave, he had rented a car and driven to Prestonsburg, where he had picked the female up.
The female, the citation said, told the officer she was 17 and had been engaged in activity with Sossa for about a year online. Sossa, the citation said, acknowledged he knew the girl was a minor.
Sossa was transported to the Floyd County Detention Center where he was charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act with a minor less than 18 years old).