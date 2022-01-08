An Ohio woman was arrested on several charges recently after allegedly attempting to get forged prescriptions filled at a local pharmacy.

According to an arrest citation written by Prestonsburg Police Office David Duncan, on Dec. 22, Prestonsburg 911 received a call from Food City in regards to a forged prescription and requesting to speak with an officer. Duncan wrote that he arrived at the store and was informed the Food City had received a second forged prescription from the same name, with a male caller advising that a female would be by to pick up the prescription.

Later, the citation said, Duncan was informed that a female was there to pick up the forged prescription. The woman, the citation said, had also picked up the first half of the prescription on Dec. 11.

The citation said Duncan made contact with the woman, who told the officer she was from Ohio, that she works for a medical company and that she picks up the prescriptions and drops them off in the mail.

Duncan wrote that the woman could not provide credentials from the job she said she had and that the doctor listed on the prescription had no knowledge of the prescription.

The citation said the woman, identified as Mary Elizabeth Gessendorf, 39 of Herbert Avenue, Cincinnati, appeared intoxicated, was lethargic and slow to respond to questions and told the officer she had taken gabapentin and Adderall that day.

Upon search of Gessendorf’s vehicle, Duncan wrote, officers found several other prescriptions filled from various locations, psilocybin mushrooms, a white powdered substance believed to be cocaine and five blue pills believed to be amphetamine.

Gessendorf was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of criminal possession of a forged instrument, public intoxication, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (hallucinogen) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine).