First responders with the Prestonsburg police and fire departments responded to a fatal two-vehicle collision on U.S. 23 south in the morning hours of April 12, according to Prestonsburg Police Officer Brad Caldwell.
“At 6:35 this morning, Prestonsburg police and fire responded to a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 23 at Holiday Inn hill,” Caldwell said. “It was between a passenger car and a coal truck.
“We can confirm there was one fatality, the name of that person will not be released at this time,” said Caldwell.
The crash resulted in the closure of U.S. 23 for several hours as authorities investigated the cause of the crash. However, the roadway has since reopened.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Prestonsburg Police Department.