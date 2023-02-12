A Pike County man was arrested on several charges after, Prestonsburg Police said, he was caught attempting to break into Prestonsburg residences.

According to an arrest citation written by PPD Office Garrett Spriggs, on Feb. 5, he was dispatched to a residence on Ky. 1428 where it was reported that a man was trying to break into a residence.

While officers were attempting to find the residence, the citation said, the caller advised that the man who was attempting to break in had gone to a neighbor’s house and was beating on their door.

Once officers arrive, Spriggs wrote, the caller told the officers that the man had gone to a third residence and broken into an outbuilding.

Spriggs wrote that officers attempted to communicate with the man, later identified as Daniel Coleman, 33, of Spring Branch, Pikeville, who had locked himself into the outbuilding.

Spriggs and Officer J. Arms, the citation said, breached the door of the outbuilding, at which time Coleman backed into the corner of the building “in a hostile stance and squared off with officers.”

Coleman was placed under arrest after resisting, Spriggs wrote, and told the officer he had “done half a bowl of meth.”

Coleman, Spriggs wrote, was hallucinating and only wearing shorts and no shoes or shirt in 29-degree weather.

The citation said Coleman told the officers he was “burning up” and explained cuts on his abdomen as being from him trying to remove a chip that had been placed in him to allow people to track him.

While en route to the Floyd County Jail, Spriggs wrote, Coleman acted as though he was getting sick and told the officer he couldn’t breathe. Spriggs wrote that he transported Coleman to Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, where Coleman got out of the vehicle and walked in on his own power and “acted like he was fine.”

Once inside the hospital, Spriggs wrote, Coleman started “talking out of his head again and acting like he was getting sick.”

Coleman was medically cleared and transported to the Floyd County Jail, where he was charged with public intoxication, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal trespassing (two counts), menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.