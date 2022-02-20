A Prestonsburg man was arrested on several charges recently, including second-offense DUI and indecent exposure following an incident on Feb. 11.
According to an arrest citation written by Prestonsburg Police officer Jacob Arrowood, he was dispatched to a complaint that a subject was supposed to be sitting in his car which had become stuck on a curb at Wendy’s.
Arrowood wrote that, while en route, he received a followup call which reported that the driver, later discovered to be Danny Hamilton, 75, of North Central Avenue, had exited the vehicle and was walking toward Scott Lane.
Upon arrival, Arrowood wrote, he found Hamilton standing in the street near the intersection of Scott Lane and East Music Street, urinating.
Hamilton, the citation said, told the officer he was going home, and when asked if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages, Hamilton responded, “I’m drunk.”
Arrowood wrote that Hamilton appeared intoxicated and was unable to comply with simple commands. The citation said Arrowood did not conduct field sobriety tests on Hamilton due to Hamilton’s age and level of intoxication.
Arrowood wrote that he found a half empty bottle of vodka in the passenger seat of Hamilton’s vehicle.
Hamilton was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of second-offense DUI, second-degree indecent exposure and traffic charges.