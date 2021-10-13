Prestonsburg Police Department officials said in a statement this weekend that an altercation stemming from a road rage incident led to the shooting of one man.

According to the statement, at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 10, Prestonsburg Police 911 dispatchers took multiple calls reporting a shooting at the Stumbo Park-Beaver Valley Golf Course parking lot at Allen. Officers with the PPD, supervisors and Kentucky State Police troopers responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the statement said, officers contacted Larry Mullins of Allen, who was seated outside his pickup truck in the parking lot. Mullins, the statement said, was identified as the shooter and had secured his firearm in his truck.

Mullins, the statement said, told officer he had been involved in a “road rage” incident on Ky. 1428 that originated a short distance from the golf course and ultimately led to the shooting.

The park and golf course, the statement said, were heavily populated at the time of the incident and provided independent eyewitnesses to the incident. After interviewing the witnesses, the statement said, investigators concluded several facts:

• Some sort of road rage incident occurred between the parties prior to arrival at the golf course and observation by independent witnesses.

• A blue truck operated by the individual armed with a firearm, Larry Mullins, entered the parking lot and parked.

• An additional vehicle from which the individual who was shot, Christopher Shane Sword, exited came into the area at a high rate of speed and parked behind the first truck.

• Sword approached the blue truck, opened the door and began a physical altercation with Larry Mullins. Multiple eye witnesses confirm they observed Sword striking Mullins.

• Mullins brandished a firearm, a struggle for that firearm ensued, and Mullins discharged it two times, the first shot did not strike anyone and the second struck Sword in the abdomen.

• Sword and the vehicle he came in fled the scene to Martin Our Lady of The Way ARH so Sword could reasonably seek medical treatment. Mullins remained at the scene and awaited the arrival of police.

The scene was processed and all evidence, including the firearm and spent shell casings were collected and recorded witness statements were obtained. Floyd County Commonwealth's Attorney A. Brent Turner was contacted and a joint decision between his office and police was made to allow all facts and evidence to be presented to the Floyd County Grand Jury for consideration of criminal charges and justification of use of force as self defense, and Mullins was released pending their decision, the statement said.

This case remains under investigation by Prestonsburg Police Det. D. Brad Caldwell. If you have any information or were a witness that officers have not spoken to, please reach out to Det. Caldwell at, (606) 886-1010.