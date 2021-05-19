A Slayersville man was arrested on several drug related charges this past weekend after a local hotel called the Prestonsburg Police Department to assist in removing him from his room after overstaying his lease, police said.
On Saturday, May 15, the PPD arrested Charles Monroe McGuire, 46, of Salyersville on a total of four separate charges.
According to court documents, PPD Lt. George Tussey and Patrolman Josh Hinkle were dispatched to the Prestonsburg Super 8 Motel regarding the suspicious person complaint. Upon receiving the information that McGuire was wanted, due to having an active warrant for his arrest, and in the motel, officers contacted the front desk clerk who advised officers that McGuire’s lease on the room was expired and he was refusing to leave and requested he be removed.
PPD Officer and K-9 Handler Nick Bingham wrote in the arrest citation that he and officer Hinkle contacted McGuire and advised him that he had an active warrant for his arrest. Bingham wrote that inside the room was a female who stated that there was possibly illegal drugs inside the room and that McGuire had hidden something at the front end of the bed.
According to the arrest citation, hotel staff advised that the room was no longer in the possession of McGuire and officers could search the room due to him staying past his checkout time. Bingham wrote in the citation that he deployed K-9 unit Davis to check the room and the dog alerted and indicated to officers that something was indeed hidden on the left side of the front of the bed. Bingham said in the citation that upon search of the room a black case was found which he wrote contained a large quantity of a crystal-like substance which officers believed to be meth. According to the citation, small plastic bags were also found inside the black case. Bingham wrote that inside of McGuire's wallet officers found a large quantity of cash which was seized, along with his cell phone and dropped into evidence.
McGuire was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense) (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense) (greater than two grams of methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and being a first-degree persistent felony offender.
McGuire was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center and ordered held on a $10,000 cash bond. According to court documents, McGuire is set to have a preliminary hearing on May 24 at 1:30 pm.